No new cases, no new recoveries as N.L.'s COVID-19 cases remain at 32
Over 50% of eligible population now fully vaccinated, says premier
Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while the active case count remains at 32.
Thirty-one of those cases are connected to the Princess Santa Joana, a Portuguese fishing vessel that anchored in Conception Bay earlier this month.
A crew member from that ship remains in hospital due to the virus, while a crew member from the the Santa Cristina, which left Bay Bulls last week, is also in hospital.
To date, 261,497 COVID-19 tests have been administered in N.L., including 681 since Friday's update.
Meanwhile, vaccination numbers continue to slowly tick upward.
As of Monday, 82 per cent of the province's eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine. More than 50 per cent have had two doses, Premier Andrew Furey tweeted Monday afternoon.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?