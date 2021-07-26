No new cases, no new recoveries as N.L.'s COVID-19 cases remain at 32

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 and no new recoveries on Monday. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while the active case count remains at 32.

Thirty-one of those cases are connected to the Princess Santa Joana, a Portuguese fishing vessel that anchored in Conception Bay earlier this month.

A crew member from that ship remains in hospital due to the virus, while a crew member from the the Santa Cristina, which left Bay Bulls last week, is also in hospital.

To date, 261,497 COVID-19 tests have been administered in N.L., including 681 since Friday's update.

Meanwhile, vaccination numbers continue to slowly tick upward.

As of Monday, 82 per cent of the province's eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine. More than 50 per cent have had two doses, Premier Andrew Furey tweeted Monday afternoon.

