Ship leaves Conception Bay, dropping N.L.'s active COVID-19 caseload to 32
Province reports no new cases, no new recoveries
Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, as the Iver Ambition, which had been anchored in Conception Bay since July 5 with 14 COVID-positive crew members, leaves the province.
The ship's departure drops the province's active caseload to 32, with 31 of those connected to the Princess Santa Joana still anchored in Conception Bay.
Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19. One of those is a crew member of the Princess Santa Joana, while the second person is a crew member of a ship that had been anchored in Bay Bulls until Wednesday.
To date, 260,547 COVID-19 tests have been administered in N.L. The province Thursday started reporting total tests administered rather than number of people tested, something Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said Wednesday was a better indicator for surveillance purposes.
On the vaccine front, N.L. has administered 608,625 doses. About 82 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose, while 43 per cent have received two doses.
Starting Monday the Department of Health will reduce COVID-19 updates three days a week. There are still plans to hold COVID-19 briefings every two weeks.
