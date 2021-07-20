No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., with all 49 active cases tied to 3 ships anchored offshore

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Chelsea Jacobs/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with one recovery, leaving all of the province's active cases tied to three ships, one anchored in Bay Bulls and two anchored in Conception Bay.

There are four aboard a vessel in Bay Bulls, and 31 aboard the Princess Santa Joana and 14 aboard the Iver Ambition in Conception Bay, according to a news release from the Department of Health on Tuesday.

Two people are in hospital due to COVID-19, one each from the ship in Bay Bulls and the Princess Santa Joana.

The department said there are no other active cases on land. The province has 49 active cases, all of which are related to the three ships. Until mid-last week, the Health Department's COVID-19 updates included the cases aboard in the ships in the province's active caseload, but changed messaging on Thursday. Despite the 49 cases tied to the three ships, including two people in hospital, the department's update says the province has no active cases.

To date, 164,416 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, including 134 since Monday's update.

Forty per cent of the province's eligible population had received two doses of vaccine as of Sunday, according to the provincial government's COVID-19 website. Just over 82 per cent have received at least one shot.

On Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Premier Andrew Furey and Health Minister John Haggie will deliver their first live update on the province's COVID-19 situation in two weeks. The briefing will be live at 2:30 p.m. NT.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador