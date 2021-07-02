1 new case of COVID-19 as N.L. reaches 80% with one dose of vaccine

Newfoundland and Labrador has one new case of COVID-19. (Tyson Koschik/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday, along with two more recoveries.

The Department of Health and Community Services said the new case and both recoveries were recorded on Thursday, when the government didn't issue an update due to the Canada Day holiday.

The new case — which involves a man in his 40s in the Eastern Health region — is related to travel within Canada.

Both recoveries were also in the Eastern Health region, leaving the province with four active cases.

No one is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 160,691 people have been tested including 615 since Wednesday's update.

On Thursday, Premier Andrew Furey tweeted that 80 per cent of the eligible population has now received one dose of a vaccine. That figure had been the province's target for uptake since the first shipment arrived in December.

Thursday also saw the reopening of the province's borders to travellers from across Canada.

It was the first time since May 2020 that the province allowed tourists and other Canadians to enter without having to file for an exemption under a controversial special measures order that kept travellers away. The government defended itself from a court challenge that the measure was needed to increase security against the highly contagious coronavirus.

Today is a big day in Newfoundland and Labrador!<br><br>Not only are we getting together, again - but 80% of those eligible have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, let's keep it up! 💉 <a href="https://t.co/AsuBzXYrdX">pic.twitter.com/AsuBzXYrdX</a> —@FureyAndrew

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador