3rd ship anchored in N.L. reports COVID-positive crew members but no new cases on land
Province has 50 active cases
Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all crew members aboard a ship anchored in Bay Bulls, according to the Department of Health.
There are now three ships anchored off the shores of Newfoundland that have crew members infected with the coronavirus.
Two remain anchored in Conception Bay, with no further spread of COVID-19. As it stands, 31 crew members aboard the Princess Santa Joana and 14 aboard the Iver Ambition are COVID-positive, said the Health Department on Monday. Testing of all crew is completed and all crew are in isolation.
The Department of Health did not say how many crew members are on the ship anchored in Bay Bulls. The four cases were reported over the weekend. All crew are in isolation and there is no risk to the community, said the department.
There have been no new recoveries in the province since the last update. There are now 50 active cases in the province. Only one is on land, in the Eastern Health region.
Three people are now in hospital due to COVID-19. One is from the ship in Bay Bulls, while two are from the Princess Santa Joana.
To date, 164,282 people have been tested in N.L. including 441 since Friday's update.
According to the provincial government's COVID-19 website, 82 per cent of the province's eligible population has now received at least one dose of vaccine, while 38 per cent have received two doses.
