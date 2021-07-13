2nd vessel anchored in Conception Bay with COVID-19 cases as N.L. reports no new ones on land
The province has 20 active cases, 19 of which are people onboard ships anchored offshore
Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 since the Department of Health's last update on Friday, but the department confirmed five cases aboard a second ship anchored in Conception Bay on Tuesday.
One of those crew members is in hospital due to COVID-19, while the rest of the crew remain on board, the Health Department said in Tuesday's media release. The Department of Health did not say how many people are on board.
"The province is working closely with the Public Health Agency of Canada and Eastern Health. Testing of all crew is ongoing. The ship and crew are following Public Health orders as directed by the Public Health Agency of Canada," reads the media release.
The province also reported a new recovery on Saturday, meaning one case remains active on land while 19 are active on the anchored vessels.
To date, 163,212 people have been tested for COVID-19 in N.L. with 761 since Friday's update.
The Health Department said the province continues to work closely with PHAC and Eastern Health regarding the Iver Ambition, which was the first ship anchored in Conception Bay on July 5. The department said there remains 14 crew members confirmed COVID-19 positive as of Tuesday, and testing of all crew has taken place aboard the ship.
All are isolating and there is no risk to the community.
Meanwhile, according to the province's COVID-19 website, as of Thursday just over 81 per cent of the eligible population have received a first dose of vaccine, while 30 per cent have had two doses.
