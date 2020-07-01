N.L. remains COVID-19 free on Canada Day, with no new cases

The province kept its COVID-19-free streak going on Wednesday, with no new cases reported in Newfoundland and Labrador for the Canada and Memorial Day holiday.

As of Wednesday's update, 204 people were tested in the last 24 hours for the virus, bringing the total number of tests in the province to 17,984.

The total number of cases remains at 261. There are no active cases in the province.

The update came via a news release, as the province moved its weekly live update on the virus from its normal Wednesday slot to Tuesday to accommodate the holiday.

At the Tuesday briefing, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald reminded people to stay vigilant despite the lack of known cases in the province, citing some crowding and capacity issues at bars, as well as dancing.

Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as the Maritime provinces, are set to form the Atlantic bubble as of Friday, allowing free movement of non-essential travel throughout the region.

