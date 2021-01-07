No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. for 2nd day in a row

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, the province said in its regular daily update.

There remains no change to the number of active cases, at nine, with one person in hospital.

Since the start of the pandemic, 376 people have recovered from the virus. Four people in the province have died.

To date, 74,033 people have been tested, including 258 in the past day.

The next live briefing with provincial officials is scheduled for Monday. Friday's briefing has been cancelled due to a scheduling conflict, Premier Andrew Furey said earlier this week.

On Wednesday, Furey announced the province's withdrawal from the Atlantic bubble would be extended for another month. Anyone entering N.L. is required to self-isolate for 14 days, with some exemptions in place for approved travellers, like rotational workers.

That decision followed spiking caseloads in New Brunswick in recent days.

Health Minister John Haggie said Wednesday that health-care workers will receive their booster shots beginning Thursday. Remote Indigenous communities and long-term care homes will start immunization programs next week, he said.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador