N.L. has no new cases of COVID-19 as investigation continues into Eastern region cluster

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday as public health continues its investigation into the source of a cluster of five cases in the Eastern Health region of the province.

As part of its investigation, public health is asking anyone who worked at or visited three establishments in downtown St. John's, during the specified dates and times listed below, to call 811 to arrange testing:

The Duke of Duckworth, 325 Duckworth Street, on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 3:30 p.m. to close.

The Rose and Thistle Pub, 208 Water Street, on Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 4:30 p.m. to close.

Piatto Pizzeria + Enoteca, 377 Duckworth Street, on Friday, Jan. 22 from 6:00 p.m. to close.

People can also arrange testing by completing the online self-assessment and referral tool available here.

All those who get tested must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result, the Department of Health said in a media release.

There have been no new recoveries since Saturday's update, meaning there are 13 active cases in the province.

Meanwhile, the suspected case in a daycare — connected to the cluster — has not yet been confirmed by public health as a positive case, the health department said.

No children or staff at the daycare have tested positive for the virus.

As of Sunday, 80,010 people have been tested — an additional 322 in the last day.

One person is hospital.

The next live COVID-19 update from Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald should fall on Wednesday, but after this week's new cases and as public health continues to work to find the source of the cluster in the Eastern Health region of the province, Fitzgerald may call other briefings as seen on Thursday and Friday.

