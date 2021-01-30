Labrador-Grenfell Health to postpone vaccinations for the elderly due to limited supply

Labrador-Grenfell Health says it's postponing vaccination for those 75 and older after nationwide decreases in the supply of the Moderna vaccine. (Greg Lovett /Northwest Florida Daily News/The Associated Press)

Labrador-Grenfell Health says it is postponing its plans to vaccinate people 75 years and older because of the reduced supply of the Moderna vaccine.

Recent announcements concerning nationwide decreases in the Moderna vaccine supply have led the health authority to delay the vaccinations, which were originally scheduled to begin the week of Feb. 8.

In a news release on Saturday morning, Labrador-Grenfell Health said the vaccinations will be rescheduled as soon as vaccine supply allows.

"Labrador-Grenfell Health is following provincial and national guidance on COVID-19 vaccination for priority populations. More information regarding continued implementation will be shared in the coming weeks," the release reads.

"While waiting for your opportunity for vaccination, and after vaccination, it is important for everyone to continue to follow public health guidance to protect yourself, your loved ones, and your communities."

The first doses of the Moderna vaccine arrived in Labrador on Dec. 31. (PAL Airlines)

In her briefing on Wednesday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Janice Fitzgerald said Pfizer-BioNTech shipments are also delayed as the company has temporarily shut down some production lines at its factory in Europe for renovations that will allow the company to increase its output.

"The timing of this delay is unfortunate," said Fitzgerald at the time, as regional health authorities are holding onto vaccines to be able to give people their needed second doses.

There are 13 active cases in the province as of Saturday's update from the Department of Health.

Sunday's COVID update is expected in a news release after 2 p.m. NT.

