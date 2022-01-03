N.L. reports 519 new COVID-19 cases, 20th death, and a move to Alert Level 4

Newfoundland and Labrador will be moving to a modified Alert Level 4 to deal with record COVID-19 numbers to begin 2022, the provincial government announced Monday.

The province reported 519 new cases — for the seventh straight day, a new single-day record — and its 20th death related to COVID-19. The active caseload is 2,925, also a new record.

There are 276 new cases in the Eastern Health region, 125 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region, 64 in the Central Health region, 43 in the Western Health region and 11 found through private testing where the region is unknown.

In the past 24 hours, 134 people have recovered from the virus, leaving 2,925 active cases. One person is in hospital due to COVID-19.

This is a breaking news update. A previous version of this story is below.

Health-care staff in the Eastern Health and Labrador-Grenfell Health regions are being diverted to keep on top of Newfoundland and Labrador's response to spiking COVID-19 cases, with record single-day increases for the past six days straight.

With the diversions come the cancellations of appointments for some patients.

As of Sunday, the province had 2,597 active cases of COVID-19, most of them in the Eastern Health area.

A live briefing with Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Premier Andrew Furey will be held at 2 p.m. NT.

In a media release Sunday evening, Eastern Health said effective Tuesday it will focus solely on emergency acute services at health-care sites in order to redeploy staff to help with the pandemic response.

The health authority said emergency appointments will continue to proceed in the following areas:

Adult outpatient clinics.

Regional medicine program.

Children and women's health.

Rehabilitation, palliative care and geriatric medicine.

Only patients whose appointments are going ahead will be contacted, said Eastern Health.

For surgery, Eastern Health said emergency, cardiac and cancer surgeries are going ahead. Patients whose procedures are going ahead will be contacted.

Medical imaging — including MRIs, CT scans, ultrasounds, mammography, X-rays, nuclear medicine, PET scans and bone medical density tests — is also continuing, though in these cases patients will be contacted only if their appointment has been cancelled.

For children and women's health, all maternal fetal assessment unit and prenatal appointments will continue. For all other appointments, patients whose appointments are going ahead will be contacted to confirm.

All radiation therapy and chemotherapy appointments will go ahead. Patients will be contacted directly if there is any change to their clinic appointments, Eastern Health said.

Lastly, all non-urgent appointments for outpatient laboratory services between Tuesday and Friday are cancelled, but emergency laboratory testing and services will continue. Outpatient blood collection sites are restricted to urgent blood collection only, including blood testing for patients requiring INRs, therapeutic drug-level monitoring testing and, for cancer-care patients, monitoring of cancer-clinic profiles and other required cancer-related testing.

Meanwhile, Eastern Health is holding a COVID-19 vaccine booster clinic on Monday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Waterford Valley High School in St. John's. The clinic, offering the Moderna vaccine, is for those 70 years old and older.

To meet the 22-week requirement between the second dose and the booster dose, only those who received their second dose on or before Aug. 2 will qualify.

People may be asked to wait in their car, Eastern Health said and are asked to bring their VaxPass, their MCP card and a pen, and to wear a short-sleeved shirt.

Eastern Health said it will announce more appointments starting on Tuesday at 8 p.m. for seniors 70 years old and older who prefer to schedule their booster vaccine through the online portal.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador