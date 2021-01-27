N.L. watches St-Pierre-Miquelon outbreak ahead of 2 p.m. COVID-19 update

Newfoundland and Labrador had three active cases of COVID-19 as of Tuesday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is looking to continue a relatively quiet new year on the pandemic front with Wednesday's live briefing on COVID-19, but people in the province are also keeping a close eye on St-Pierre-Miquelon as the neighbouring French territory works to get a handle on a COVID-19 outbreak.

Wednesday's live update is scheduled for 2 p.m., when Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will deliver the latest news on COVID-19 in this province and field questions from reporters. The event will be live streamed on the provincial government's YouTube channel.

As of Tuesday, the province had gone four days straight without a new case of the virus, and was down to three active cases overall. In contrast, St. Pierre-Miquelon had reported seven active cases in recent days, all tied to its hospital.

Eastern Health has contracts in place with health officials on the French islands that allow its residents to receive COVID-19 care in Eastern Health facilities, if needed.

Eastern Health told CBC News on Tuesday it has not yet received any requests from St-Pierre-Miquelon for physician support, medical equipment or supplies.

The health authority also said it could not send doctors to treat patients in St-Pierre-Miquelon itself as they are not licensed to practise in that jurisdiction.

Residents with medical appointments in Newfoundland are permitted to enter the province, but must self-isolate.

A total of 78,477 people have been tested for COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since the pandemic began.

One person is currently in hospital in the province due to the virus.

