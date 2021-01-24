N.L. reports no new cases of COVID-19 as virus hits St-Pierre-Miquelon hospital

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, rounding out a quiet weekend on the pandemic front.

The province continues to have five active cases as of Sunday afternoon's update from the Department of Health. There have been no new recoveries.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

As of Sunday, 78,007 people have been tested. That's an additional 282 since Saturday's update.

There have now been two new cases in the province in the past week, and eight in 2021.

Elsewhere, media in St-Pierre-Miquelon are reporting that the archipelago is dealing with a COVID-19 cluster at its hospital, after the islands went more than a month without a new case.

Three doctors have tested positive, along with a child of one of the doctors.

Health officials have identified at least 65 contacts stemming from those cases, prompting classes in the territory's high school to be cancelled and students to be tested over the weekend.

French media are also reporting that all hospital staff — just over 300 people — will be tested next week.

Contacts are now isolating for 15 days.

