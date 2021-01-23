N.L. has no new cases of COVID-19, 2 more recoveries

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 Saturday. (NIAID-RML/Reuters)

There are no new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday.

The province now has five active cases, with one person in hospital, as the Department of Health reported two more recoveries in Saturday's update. The health department did not say which region of the province the recoveries came from.

This means 386 people have recovered from the virus in the province since the pandemic began in March.

In total, 77,725 people have been tested as of Saturday. That's an increase of 259 in the last day.

Further daily updates will continue to come via media releases sent by the Department of Health. The exception is on Wednesdays, when Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald will provide live updates on her own, until at least the end of the province's general election on Feb. 13.

Around the rest of Atlantic Canada, Nova Scotia reported no new cases, while New Brunswick reported 17 on Saturday. There has been no update on Prince Edward Island as of 3 p.m. NT, but the province continues to have seven active cases.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador