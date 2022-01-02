N.L. sets another record with 466 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

Newfoundland and Labrador has set a single-day record for COVID-19 infections for a sixth straight day with 466 cases announced Sunday.

In a tweet, the provincial Department of Health and Community Services said 283 cases are in the Eastern Health region 68 are in the Central Health region, 58 in the Western Health region and 46 in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region

Eleven people tested positive through a private laboratory outside the regional health authorities.

One person is in hospital.

In total, there are are 2,597 active cases in the province and 3,354 tests have been completed since Saturday.

Labrador-Grenfell Health adding vaccine clinics

In a statement Sunday, Labrador-Grenfell Health announced it would be adding additional COVID-19 booster and vaccine clinics at Mealy Mountain Collegiate in Happy Valley-Goose Bay early this week.

The clinics will run 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, offering boosters and first and second doses of the vaccine to eligible children, teens and adults.

We understand the rising case numbers of COVID-19 in our province are concerning, particularly in Labrador. <br><br>I’m happy to be joining a team of physicians heading to Happy Valley-Goose Bay to help by administering vaccines this week. <br><br>For more: <a href="https://t.co/OtpqVWHF9M">https://t.co/OtpqVWHF9M</a> <a href="https://t.co/aSXYXw8kq3">pic.twitter.com/aSXYXw8kq3</a> —@FureyAndrew

Premier Andrew Furey will be among a team of health-care workers travelling to Labrador to give shots in the community.

In a tweet Sunday, Furey said Lisa Dempster, the minister responsible for Labrador affairs, expressed a need for more medical personnel in Labrador and he arranged for the support needed.

Labrador has seen a significant increase in COVID cases in recent days, causing extended wait-times for testing and the diversion of health-care resources for pandemic response.

