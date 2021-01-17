N.L. adds 1 new COVID-19 case, related to travel

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, a man between 20 and 39 years old in the Eastern Health region.

According to a Department of Health media release, the case is travel-related. The man is a resident of the province who returned home from work in Alberta.

The man is self-isolating and contact tracing by public health is underway. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of this case, out of an abundance of caution, public health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 7480 from Montreal to St. John's that arrived on Wednesday to call 811 to arrange testing.

The province now has six active cases.

There have been no new recoveries since Saturday's update. There have been 383 recoveries since March, and one person is currently in hospital due to the virus.

As of Sunday's update 76,321 have been tested. That's 191 more since Saturday.

It is unclear whether or not there will be a live COVID-19 briefing on Monday, as the provincial election continues.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador