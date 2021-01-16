No new cases of COVID-19 in N.L. as provincial election campaign ramps up

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador has no new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the day after Liberal Leader Andrew Furey called a general provincial election.

The province continues to have five known active cases, as no new recoveries have been reported. A total of 383 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in March 2020.

As of Saturday's update, issued through a media release from the Department of Health, 76,130 people have been tested to date. That's an increase of 157 in the last 24 hours.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

The Department of Health is also advising rotational workers about an identified COVID-19 outbreak in Alberta at the Anzac Lodge, linked to the Cheecham Corridor Relocation project. The department said it was notified of the outbreak by the Public Health Agency of Canada as people from this province work with the project.

"Rotational workers with this project who have returned to Newfoundland and Labrador in the last 14 days must self-isolate and physically distance away from household members, and call 811 to arrange testing," reads the health department's media release.

"These workers must now complete the full 14-day self-isolation period, regardless of test result."

'Status quo' during election

With the campaign now ramping up ahead of the Feb. 13 election, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald told reporters on Friday things will remain "status quo" in terms of a public health response to the ongoing pandemic.

Health Minister John Haggie added daily media releases from the Department of Health will continue as a means to provide updates on the latest COVID-19 happenings in the province. Haggie said Fitzgerald will be available on a weekly basis for live briefings.

But Haggie and Furey could still make an appearance during a live COVID-19 update next week.

"We will keep people informed, and we will plan to see you next week and who knows what the future holds," Haggie said during Friday's briefing.

In the event of an emergency, Haggie said, he still remains health minister, and Furey the premier until at least election day.

