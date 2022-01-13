N.L. marks nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 recoveries, while hospitalizations rise to 8
N.L. reports more recoveries than new cases for first time in more than a month
Newfoundland and Labrador reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 recoveries on Thursday, a new record and the first time the province has reported more recoveries than new cases in more than a month.
But hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have risen, to eight — up one since Wednesday. Three people are in critical care.
In a media release Thursday afternoon, the Health Department reported 998 recoveries, the third straight day the province has set a new record for daily recoveries. In the past three days, Newfoundland and Labrador has recorded 1,990 recoveries..
But Newfoundland and Labrador also reported 686 new cases Thursday, including 166 positives that were sent out of province for confirmation as the province struggles with testing capacity in the Omicron variant wave.
Most of the new cases — 519 — are in the Eastern Health region. There are also 52 new cases in Central Health, 50 in Western Health, and 52 in Labrador-Grenfell Health. There are also 13 new cases found in private testing outside the regional health authorities.
The province's known active caseload is now 6,131, the first time since Dec. 10 it has gone down.
