N.L. reports 1st new case of COVID-19 in 5 days

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Sunday, its first in five days.

The new case is a woman in the Eastern Health region between 20 and 39 years old.

According to the Department of Health, the case is related to international travel and the woman is a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador.

The woman is self-isolating and contact tracing is finished. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Because of Sunday's case, and out of an abundance of caution, public health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's that arrived on Tuesday to call 811 to arrange for testing.

The province now has five active cases after a steep drop in numbers on Saturday. In all, 381 people have recovered from the virus since the pandemic began in March.

There have been three new COVID-19 cases in the province in 2021.

As of Sunday's update from the Department of Health, 74,645 people have been tested. That's an increase of 152 in the last day.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

The province's live COVID-19 briefings will resume on Monday.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador