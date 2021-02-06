Public health calls for testing of Mount Pearl restaurant patrons as N.L. reports 3 new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador has xx new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday. (Adam Walsh/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, as public health called for people who worked at or visited a Mount Pearl restaurant to get tested.

In Saturday's update, the Department of Health said one of the new cases is a woman between 20 and 39 years old in the Eastern Health region. The source of the infection is under investigation, the department said it will provide more information as it becomes available.

The woman is self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

As part of its ongoing investigation into this case, and out of an abundance of caution, public health is asking anyone who worked at or visited the Bigs Restaurant in Mount Pearl between Jan. 21 and Feb. 4 to call 811 or use the province's online assessment tool to arrange testing. Anyone who gets tested must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

The restaurant has been notified and will be closing until all staff are tested.

The second case reported on Saturday is also a woman between 20 and 39 years old in the Eastern Health region. This case is related to travel. The woman, who is not a resident of Newfoundland and Labrador, came to the province from Quebec for work, the health department said. The woman is self-isolating and contact tracing by public health officials is ongoing. Anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

Lastly, a new case was reported in the Western Health region. A man between 40 and 49 years old, a resident of the province, had returned home from work in British Columbia. The Department of Health said the man is also a close contact of a previously known case in the region.

The individual is self-isolating and contact tracing is complete.

Presumptive case is negative, cluster investigation continues

Meanwhile, the health department also provided an update on the one new presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported on Thursday.

The case was a male in the Eastern Health region between 40 and 49 years old and a resident of the province.

"Following retesting at the provincial Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory it was determined that this individual is not a case," reads Saturday's media release.

Public health continues its search for the source of a small cluster in the Eastern Health region where, as of Saturday's update, has six cases.

There have been no recoverers since Friday's update, meaning there are now 17 active cases in the province.

In total, 81,799 people have been tested to date — 205 in the last day.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador