New COVID-19 case reported in western Newfoundland
Investigation continues for eastern Newfoundland cluster
One new case of COVID-19 was reported Friday in Newfoundland and Labrador, as the province also reported a new recovery.
The newest case is located in the Western Health region and is connected to a previously known case in the area, a Department of Health media release said.
The case is a woman between 50 and 59 years old. She is self-isolating and contact tracing is finished, the health department said.
Meanwhile, public health continues its investigation into the source of the infection for the cluster in the Eastern Health region. There are six confirmed cases associated with the cluster, with the most recent case reported a day earlier.
Also, the Department of Health said that testing by the Public Health and Microbiology Laboratory is ongoing for the presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported Thursday.
There has been one new recovery since Thursday's update, located in the Central Health region.
This means there continues to be 14 active cases with Friday's addition.
To date, 81,594 people have been tested. That's an increase of 249 in the last 24 hours.
