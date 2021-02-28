COVID-19 not primary cause of new death, says health department, as N.L. adds 7 new cases

Newfoundland and Labrador has seven new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, and another person with COVID-19 has died.

However, the Department of Health says the virus was not the primary cause of death.

The health department said Sunday a person in the Eastern Health region over the age of 70 has died, and while the person had COVID-19 that's not the reason why they were admitted to hospital.

According to the department, the person was not admitted to St. Clare's Mercy Hospital in St. John's, where there was an outbreak earlier this week, and the person was a close contact of a previously known case.

The death is not included in the department's count of COVID-related deaths, which remains at six.

Sunday's new cases are all located in the Eastern Health region of the province.

There are 262 active cases, as 15 more people have recovered since Saturday's update. Ten people are in hospital due to the virus, six of which are in intensive care.

The Department of Health also provided CBC News with some additional information about the COVID-related death announced on Saturday, a man over 70 in the Eastern Health region.

The department said the man had COVID-19 when he was admitted to hospital and died in hospital. He was also not connected to the recent outbreak of cases at St. Clare's, according to the department.

To date, 112,632 people have been tested. That's 891 more in the last day.

