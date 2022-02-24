With stable hospitalization numbers, N.L. moving ahead with easing COVID-19 restrictions

As Newfoundland and Labrador slowly rolls back public health restrictions, the province is seeing an increase in COVID-19 activity, says the chief medical of health.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said increasing numbers are expected as the province heads toward the target date of March 14, when the Department of Health plans to remove all restrictions.

Fitzgerald said there have been 287 new cases reported since Wednesday, with 206 new recoveries, raising the province's known active caseload to 1,902. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 have dropped by one, to 17.

"Our hospitalization rate has remained relatively stable in the last few weeks and well within manageable levels," Fitzgerald said.

"We are therefore proceeding to lift more restrictions next week while we continue to closely monitor indicators."

This is an developing news story. A previous version is below.

Newfoundland and Labrador is slowly moving toward lifting all public health restrictions by mid-March as the province eases into living life with COVID-19.

The province's phased plan introduces changes each Monday until the March 14 target date.

On Monday gyms and fitness facilities, restaurants and religious ceremonies where the vaccine passport is required were able to open to 75 per cent capacity. The limit on informal gatherings was raised to 25 people, and retail stores were able to open with no capacity restrictions.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald and Health Minister John Haggie are scheduled to deliver the latest COVID-19 update for Newfoundland and Labrador at 2 p.m. NT,

As of Wednesday, the province had 1,824 known active cases with 18 people in hospital.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador