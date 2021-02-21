N.L. has 25 new cases of COVID-19, adds 29 new recoveries

There are 25 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, all within the Eastern Health region.

There is also one new presumptive positive case in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region. In a media release the Department of Health said this case is a person who is military personnel and has been in self-isolation since arrival.

Contact tracing is completed and there are no close contacts outside of the person's isolating work contacts, the health department said.

"Public health has determined there is no risk to the region as a result of this case," reads Sunday's media release.

Four of Sunday's 25 new confirmed cases are previous presumptive positive cases. There is one outstanding presumptive positive case awaiting confirmatory testing.

There have been 29 new recoveries in the Eastern Health region since Saturday's update, meaning there are 430 active cases in the province.

There are now three people in hospital due to COVID-19.

Testing continues to be a top priority for public health in containing the spread of a recent outbreak linked to the coronavirus variant B117. The province's testing total has reached 107,797 since Saturday's COVID-19 update. That's an additional 986 people tested in the last 24 hours.

Sunday's new cases by age:

13 under 20 years old.

One between 20 and 39 years old.

Six between 40 and 49 years old.

Three between 50 and 59 years old.

Two between 60 and 69 years old.

Public health is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 8773 from St. John's to Montreal on Monday to arrange testing.

The Department of Health said the request is out of an abundance of caution because of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in a traveller with the possibility of potential exposure on this flight.

"Anyone who travelled on this flight and is now back in Newfoundland and Labrador should arrange testing. The traveller is no longer in the province. This case is not related to any confirmed cases in Newfoundland and Labrador at this time," the Department of Health said.

Meanwhile, Eastern Health is recommending additional COVID-19 testing for everyone in the Mount Pearl Senior High School community, regardless of if they have previously tested negative for the virus or do not currently have symptoms.

The health authority said there are concerns there may be people who went previously undiagnosed, or have developed symptoms since the initial testing blitz.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador