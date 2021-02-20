N.L. has 38 new cases of COVID-19, 21 new recoveries

There are 38 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Saturday. (Sherry Vivian/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting 38 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, all within the Eastern Health region.

There are also three presumptive positive cases, also in the Eastern Health region, but 20 of Saturday's new confirmed cases are previously reported presumptive positive cases.

There are 434 active cases of COVID-19 in the province as 21 more people have recovered from the virus. All of Saturday's recoveries are in the Eastern Health region, according to a media release from the Department of Health.

More cases continue to be found in young people, as 14 of Saturday's cases were found in people under 20 years old.

The remainder look like this:

Seven between 20 and 39 years old.

13 between 40 and 49 years old.

Three between 50 and 59 years old.

One over 70 years old.

In total, 106,829 people have now been tested in the province since March. That's an increase of 3,175 in the last 24 hours.

There are two people in hospital due to COVID-19.

