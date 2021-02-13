Watch here as Fitzgerald set to deliver latest COVID-19 update at 2 p.m. NT

Newfoundland and Labrador returned to its highest COVID-19 alert level Friday night during an impromptu briefing held by health and government officials, with another event set for Saturday afternoon.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said recent tests had confirmed the spread of the coronavirus variant B117, and that the variant is responsible for this week's mass outbreak in the St. John's metro area.

On Friday afternoon, the province reported 50 new cases of COVID-19, along with nine more during the briefing that night. Thousands of people in the metro area are believed to be in isolation.

"We know that if not controlled, it becomes a predominant strain within weeks of first appearance," Fitzgerald told reporters during Friday evening's live update, the second briefing of the day.

"This is concerning and serious. But we have the ability to overcome it."

Fitzgerald will go live again on Saturday at 2 p.m. to deliver the latest. The briefing will be live-streamed on the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador's Facebook and Twitter accounts and on YouTube.

Earlier this month, Fitzgerald told reporters the province would "almost certainly see" COVID virus variants and the key would be to stop them at their initial case.

'We have to always be ready'

On Saturday morning, Rodney Russell, a professor of immunology at Memorial University, told CBC News that the spike in cases should have been indication of a variant of the virus.

"What was happening this week was clearly different than anything we've seen here before, the spread was wildfire basically, and we still don't know how extensive it is," he said.

Russell said his biggest concern is that there may be other variants in the mix along with B117, specifically the variant first discovered in South Africa, which he says is harder to neutralize by antibodies and affects the effectiveness of vaccines.

"If one variant can get here, they can all get here, and then we might have viruses that can spread faster and are also harder to deal with by the vaccines," he said.

"You really can't underestimate this. It's changing, it's a moving target, it's a changing enemy and we have to always be ready. We have to double down now, worse than ever, in keeping the virus out of our population."

Visitor restrictions at health facilities

On Saturday, Eastern Health issued a media releasing stating it is implementing full visitor restrictions at all health care and long-term care facilities in its jurisdiction.

This means that all in-person visits to patients on hospital wards and residents in long-term care facilities are suspended until further notice.

There are exceptions, Eastern Health said, for the following:

Pediatric in-patients are permitted to have both parents or guardians as support persons, and one of these individuals may be present at a time.

Labour and delivery patients may have a partner or significant other present during labour and delivery. This person is also permitted to stay with the mother and baby for up to four hours when they are moved to the post-partum unit for bonding time.​

Palliative care and end-of-life visitation will require a discussion of the specific situation with the health-care team.

In certain exceptional circumstances, inpatients and residents may be permitted one designated support person or caregiver for the duration of their stay while these restrictions are in place.

"Virtual visitation can be an alternate way to connect with loved ones during these visitor restrictions. To arrange for a virtual visit, please also discuss your request with the care team," Eastern Health said in its release.

Eastern Health is also asking that anyone needing to use emergency rooms or attending health-care appointments to arrive on their own, unless a support person is required. One parent can accompany a child in the emergency department or for other appointments.

Patients should not arrive at appointments more than 10 minutes prior to their scheduled time to reduce the number of people in waiting rooms and allow for physical distancing, Eastern Health said.

Masks will be provided to patients and visitors entering Eastern Health facilities. The provided mask must be worn by all visitors while in the facility.

On the west coast, Western Health also implemented full visitor restrictions at its facilities in order to protect those with weakened immune systems or underlying conditions.

