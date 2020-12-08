1 new case of COVID-19 in N.L., investigation of Harbour Breton cases continues

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting one new case of COVID-19 on Tuesday, in the Eastern Health region, as public health officials continue to search for the source of cases in Harbour Breton.

The new case on Tuesday is a man between 50 and 59 years old who returned home from work in the Northwest Territories.

According to a Department of Health media release, the man is self-isolating and contact tracing is finished.

There is also a new recovery on Tuesday, keeping the province's active caseload at 28.

The Department of Health says with the investigation into the source of infection in the Central Health region continuing, people living in Harbour Breton and the surrounding area should take extra precautions such as staying home as much as possible and to avoid holding or attending social gatherings.

A mobile COVID-19 testing site has been established in Harbour Breton. Anyone experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, even if those symptoms are mild, are asked to stay home, self-isolate and call 811 to arrange for testing through the mobile site.

In total, 64,967 people have been tested as of Tuesday, an increase of 381 since Monday.

There have been 320 recoveries and four deaths since the pandemic began in March.

The province's total number of cases is now 352.

