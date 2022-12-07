1 new COVID-19 death, hospitalizations down in N.L. weekly update

One person has died of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador and hospitalizations have fallen since last week's update.

The provincial government's latest numbers, released Wednesday at noon NT, show 15 people in hospital, including five in critical care. Last week, 19 people were in hospital, with six in critical care.

The person who died was in the 80-plus category, and was in the Eastern Health region.

The province also recorded 173 new cases of COVID-19 since last week's update, but the numbers don't reflect the true prevalence of the disease, since it records only positive PCR tests done by provincial health authorities, and doesn't include rapid tests done by the public on their own.

The province is approaching another milestone in the pandemic, with Thursday marking the 1,000th day since Newfoundland and Labrador registered its first presumptive positive case, on March 14, 2020.

In the days since then, 279 people have died from COVID-19 in the province.

