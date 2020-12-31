N.L. marks end of 2020 with no new cases of COVID-19

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19 on New Year's Eve. (Adrian Wyld/Canadian Press)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported no new cases of COVID-19, for the second day straight, to mark the end of 2020.

There has also been a new recovery, in the Eastern Health region, lowering the province's active caseload to 17.

One person is in hospital due to the virus.

In total, 72,527 people have been tested as of Thursday's update — 380 more since Wednesday.

There will be no update from the province's Department of Health on Friday, because of the recognized statutory holiday. COVID-19 updates will resume on Jan. 2.

This year brought with it anxiety, uncertainty and economic turmoil, but its tail end supplied a glimmer of hope as the province continues to acquire shipments of COVID-19 vaccinations.

The latest of those are expected to land in Happy Valley-Goose Bay before the end of the day Thursday and will be administered to isolated Indigenous communities throughout Labrador's north coast.

More vaccinations are expected throughout the first quarter of the 2021.

