Visitation at hospitals, long-term care homes suspended in N.L. unless under 'exceptional circumstances'

Visitation at the majority of health facilities across Newfoundland and Labrador have been suspended, Health Minister John Haggie said in a media briefing Wednesday.

Haggie said due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the province, the Health Department was ushering in the additional restrictions for the next two weeks across all regions.

"You can recall back in March of 2020 we took prompt action to protect those most vulnerable citizens," Haggie said.

"It is unfortunate we have to do this at the holiday season, but our prime concern has to be the safety of residents within these facilities."

Haggie said the restrictions will be reevaluated in two weeks.

In a media release on Thursday, Eastern Health said effective immediately, all in-person visits to inpatients in hospitals and residents of long-term care homes, personal care homes, community care homes and assisted living facilities are shut down until further notice.

"The general public are asked not to visit any patients or residents during this time," the media release reads.

Eastern Health said inpatients and residents may be permitted one designated support person or caregiver for the duration of their stay in "certain exceptional circumstances," while these restrictions are in place.

Other exceptions include:

Pediatric in-patients are permitted to have both parents or guardians as support persons, who may be present at the same time.

Labour and delivery patients may have one support person attend labour and delivery. The support person can continue to support the patient for the duration of the time in hospital and there are no restrictions on the number of visits per day.

Palliative care and end-of-life visitation should be discussed with the health-care team.

Similar restrictions are in place in the Central and Western Health regions, according to those health authorities' respective websites.

Labrador-Grenfell Health is permitting one essential support person for residents of long-term care homes, while obstetric patients may have two visitors and palliative-care patients are permitted up to six.

The province has 1,111 active cases of COVID-19, and shattered its previous daily record for new cases on Wednesday, reporting 312 new infections.

The Department of Health is expected to release a COVID-19 update for Thursday at 2 p.m. NT.

