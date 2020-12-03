N.L. reports 194 new COVID-19 cases as health-care disruptions felt across province

There are now 843 active cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador. (Lindsay Bird/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported another day of new COVID-19 cases in the triple-digits on Tuesday, with 194.

The majority of the cases, 154, are in located in the Eastern Health region, according to a tweet from the province's Department of Health. There are 15 cases in the Central Health region, 13 in the Labrador-Grenfell region and 12 in the Western Health region.

Tuesday's totals set a new record for cases in a single day and brings the province's active case count to 843 with 28 more recoveries reported. No one is currently in hospital due to COVID-19.

A total of 4,174 tests were completed since Monday's update.

In a separate media release, the Department of Health issued COVID-19 exposure notices for three recent PAL flights:

PB901, Dec. 21, St. John's to Deer Lake.

PB1925, Dec. 26, Gander to Happy Valley-Goose Bay.

PB901, Dec. 26, Happy Valley-Goose Bay to Wabush.

Passengers on those flights are being asked to get tested. Anyone who travelled on these flights and have symptoms are required to isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms resolve and they receive a negative test result, the Health Department said.

Visitor restrictions and cancellations

On Monday, Labrador-Grenfell Health raised the alarm over a potential COVID-19 exposure during four Air Borealis flights shortly before the holiday weekend. Northern Labrador communities are testing travellers who are also self-isolating, and the Nunatsiavut Government said at least one person was found presumptive positive.

On Tuesday Labrador-Grenfell Health clamped down on visitation at all of its long-term care facilities.Only one essential support person is now permitted to visit a long-term care resident.

General visitation at the Labrador Health Centre in Happy Valley-Goose Bay also only allows for one essential support person.

Support people should remain consistent, the health authority said, but may be updated every two weeks.

Western Health is advising of a temporary change to outpatient laboratory services (i.e., blood collection) in the Western Health region Dec 29 -Jan 5. All appointments for routine bloodwork scheduled at all locations have been cancelled.<br>Read more here: <a href="https://t.co/hSXboqNYwR">https://t.co/hSXboqNYwR</a> —@WesternHealthNL

In eastern Newfoundland, Eastern Health also ushered in restrictions for units at the Agnes Pratt Home in St. John's due to a possible exposure in the Stella Burry Place unit.

Eastern Health said it's a temporary measure while the investigation is ongoing.

Visitor restrictions are also in place for the Southview unit due to an "increase in a possible influenza-like illness."

"The public is asked not to visit any health-care facility if they feel ill or are symptomatic," Eastern Health said.

For western Newfoundland, Western Health says routine bloodwork appointments are cancelled starting Wednesday until Jan. 5 due to increased staffing demands throughout the organization, including for COVID-19 testing.

Urgent laboratory services will go ahead, the health authority said, as will appointments for patients scheduled for INR, transplant blood work or chemotherapy blood work.

Patients will be called to reschedule appointments early in the new year.

"We ask patients to please refrain from calling to book or reschedule routine appointments between Dec. 29 to Dec. 31 inclusive," Western Health said.

Patients should be called to reschedule their appointments by Jan. 17.

Central Health also updated restrictions for the Notre Dame Bay Memorial Health Centre in Twillingate. Residents are restricted to one essential visitor. The visitor should remain constant, according to the health authority.

Exposure notifications

Health authority officials across the province are continuing to share possible exposure notifications Tuesday. Anyone who visited following locations at the dates and times listed below should book a COVID-19 test.

Eastern Health region

Studio Verso spin class, 60 O'Leary Avenue, St. John's , Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Dec. 20 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Bare Mountain Coffee House, 53 Memorial Drive, Clarenville, Dec. 22 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Chinched, 5 Bates Hill, St. John's, Dec. 20-22 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Dec. 23 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Wing'n It, 32 Shoal Harbour Dr, Clarenville, Dec. 21 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Yellow Belly Brewery, 288 Water St, St. John's, Dec. 22 from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Bull & Barrell, 2 Holdsworth St, St. John's, Dec. 22 from 8:30 p.m. to midnight.

A New Beginning Massage Therapy, 69 Karwood Dr Unit 8, Paradise, Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Dec. 22 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Blue on Water, 319 Water St, St. John's, Dec. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Kelsey's Restaurant, 300 Kenmount Rd, St. John's, Dec. 20 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Christian's Bar, 23 George St, St. John's, Dec. 20 from 11:45 p.m to 2 a.m. and Dec. 22 from 10:30 p.m. to midnight.

Trinity Pub , 8 Becks Cove, St. John's, Dec. 22 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

8 Becks Cove, St. John's, Dec. 22 from 9:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. The Gypsy Tea Room, 315 Water St, St. John's, Dec. 22 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Holy Rosary Catholic Church, Freshwater, Dec. 24 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Caul's Funeral Home, 1118 Torbay Rd, Torbay, Dec. 19 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Holy Trinity Church, 2 Convent Lane, Torbay, Dec. 20 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Sacred Heart Church, Fox Harbour, Dec. 24 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Western Health region

Deer Lake Irving Big Stop, 62 Trans-Canada Hwy, Deer Lake, Dec. 21 from 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

Jungle Jim's, 41 Maple Valley Rd, Corner Brook, Dec. 24, from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador