COVID update: Health authorities clamp down on visitation, while dentists aim to deliver boosters

Dentists in Newfoundland and Labrador are will to help deliver COVID-19 vaccines and boosters. (Michael Probst/Associated Press)

With COVID-19 cases continuing to rise across Newfoundland and Labrador, the province's health authorities are tightening public access to their buildings.

Both Eastern Health and Western Health are now only allowing one support person and two designated visitors per patient in all long-term care homes, hospitals, health centres and personal care homes.

The moves on Wednesday's decision to put the entire province under Alert Level 3 of the pandemic response plan, and as public health restrictions increase to slow the spread of the highly infectious Omicron virus variant.

Meanwhile, the call is out for physicians to step up in helping to deliver COVID-19 vaccines and booster doses to the public — but the province's dentists want in, too.

Dr. Michelle Zwicker, president of the Newfoundland and Labrador Dental Association (NLDA), says many of the province's 220 dentists are willing to help get shots into arms.

"Right from the beginning of the pandemic, and even when we were talking about flu vaccines, we were speaking with government about we have the ability to provide this vaccination," Zwicker told CBC Radio's St. John's Morning Show Thursday.

"We have the physical skills. We have the training to do it."

On Monday, Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald sent a letter to physicians requesting support to administer booster doses to eligible members of the public.

Zwicker said the NLDA sent its own letter to Health Minister John Haggie earlier this week reminding him that dentists are ready and available to help. She said the NLDA has not received a response, but added it's understandable given the COVID-19 situation and the busy holiday season.

Long lineups were found throughout parts of Newfoundland and Labrador earlier this week as people attempted to get their COVID-19 booster shot. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Dentists are currently working in mass-vaccine clinics throughout Manitoba, Zwicker said, and in the United States some are offering doses within their own office. Zwicker said dentists in N.L. are open to doing both.

"We're seeing the patients anyway. They're coming to us anyway. Our offices are safe and they're safe places to be, so it only makes sense that we could provide this service to help with controlling the spread of COVID-19," she said.

CBC News has asked the Department of Health for comment, but has not yet received a response.

More exposure sites

Possible exposure notices continue to be posted as public health continues contact tracing through Newfoundland and Labrador. COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported in all health areas.

As of Wednesday's update, there were 233 active cases in the province, up from 34 a week earlier.

Vale, a mining company working in Voisey's Bay, confirmed a presumptive positive test in a worker Thursday morning.

The company said it communicated the case to public health, and it's medical team is providing all necessary assistance to the individual, who remains in self-isolation at site. The company said contact tracing has started and a subsequent COVID-19 test was performed on site public health.

"COVID-19 screening protocols, including testing [and] mandatory masking, remain in place at the Voisey's Bay site, which has a vaccination rate of 97 per cent," the company said.

Municipalities are also starting to tighten up in hopes to slow the spread of the virus.

The City of St. John's has reduced capacity at city recreation facilities. Participants are asked to be dressed for their chosen activity as change rooms have limited space. Spectators are currently not permitted in gymnasiums.

