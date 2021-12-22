All of N.L. moves to Alert Level 3 as province adds 60 new cases of COVID-19

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald announced 60 new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

All of Newfoundland and Labrador is moving to Alert Level 3 effective midnight, said Premier Andrew Furey during a media briefing just hours before the new public health measures will come into effect.

The province also reported 60 new cases of COVID-19 since Tuesday's update, all of which are under investigation. It ties for the second-highest number of new cases the province has seen in a single day.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald said 37 of those cases are in the Eastern Health region, 10 are in the Central Health region, 12 are in the Western region and one is in the Labrador-Grenfell Health region.

"The last thing we want is for people to think the work we have put into the last two years is all in vain. We've benefited from a largely favourable epidemiology and very few restrictions compared to other jurisdictions," Fitzgerald said.

"But most importantly, we've saved lives. Today we need to face things as they are, not as we want them to be. We will reassess where we are on Jan. 10, to determine if we can change the alert level."

Fitzgerald said there have been 12 recoveries on Wednesday, leaving 223 active cases in the province. No one is in hospital due to COVID-19.

Testing across all regions is ramping up, and 3,458 swabs were completed in the last 24 hours.

Watch the full Dec. 22 update:

There are now active outbreaks in western, central and eastern portions of the island Fitzgerald said, noting the active case count jumped from 30 to 223 in just one week. Fitzgerald said health officials anticipate the numbers will continue to rise given the infectiousness of the Omicron variant.

"Our fear is that if we start to see severe illness, it will overwhelm our health-care system which is already stretched," she said.

"We are pulling health-care staff from other areas to work on COVID response, and we cannot risk a surge in hospitalizations."

Bars, concert venues to close

The move to Alert Level 3 means public health restrictions are tightening up.

The restrictions close bars, cinemas, bingo halls and performance spaces across the province a day before Tibb's Eve, which tends to draw large crowds to drinking establishments across Newfoundland and Labrador.

They also reduce restaurant capacity and reinforce the "steady 20" rule, which limits household contacts to a maximum of 20 people outside the household.

"None of us want to be delivering this news. We do think it's the right time to introduce these measures to hopefully protect the economy long-term. There may be some short-term pain," Furey said.

"It's not ideal timing, but COVID doesn't know that it's Tibb's Eve or that it's Christmas Day."

Under Alert Level 3, visitor restrictions are in place at old-age homes, but malls and businesses can remain open at full capacity.

Funerals, burials, and religious ceremonies are limited to 100 people, or 50 per cent capacity of the venue, whichever is less. Wakes are prohibited.

Premier Andrew Furey said all of Newfoundland and Labrador will be moving to Alert Level 3 as of midnight. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

Fitness centres, pools and yoga studios are limited to 100 people at a time, or 50 per cent capacity per room.

Sports organizations are limited to training only and no competitions, and working from home whenever possible is recommended.

With regard to travelling within the province to celebrate the holidays, Fitzgerald reminded the public to keep contacts low and think about whether travelling is essential or not.

"You should not be travelling to another area of the province to have a party with people who are not in your close, consistent 20 [household contacts]," she said.

"The more movement of people we have in the province, the more spread of the virus we will see eventually."

Omicron spread

Dr. Monika Dutt, medical officer of health for central and western Newfoundland, told CBC Radio's Newfoundland Morning on Wednesday Omicron cases are now starting to be found on the west coast of the island.

"We're still at the very beginning of our investigation there," Dutt said.

"We have started to see a small number in western Newfoundland."

Western Health is adding additional vaccine booster clinics through the end of December. About 2,000 additional appointment slots were added for next week, with 2,000 appointments already booked for the last two weeks of the year.

Darla King, Western Health's regional director of community health, advises the public to watch the provincial government's vaccine booking website as appointments become available.

Health Minister John Haggie echoed what King said for other health regions in the province.

Haggie said 107,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine were sent to the province's regional health authorities Tuesday afternoon. He said there are about 270,000 people eligible for a booster before the new year and at the very beginning of 2022. The province has 214,000 doses ready, and Haggie said 100,000 more will arrive in the next week or so.

Possible exposure notices are continuing to trickle in across the province. One, issued by the Health Department, is for passengers and crew who travelled on the Labrador Marine Ferry that departed Blanc Sablon for St. Barbe last Friday at 6 p.m. The Department of Health is asking anyone who was on board to seek COVID-19 testing.

The Provincial Court of Newfoundland and Labrador issued its own notice Wednesday morning, saying the provincial court in St. John's is closing for the day because of a likely COVID-19 exposure.

All cases scheduled for Wednesday will called at the same time Thursday, and public health will contact anyone who may have been exposed for further assessment.

Holiday schedule

The Health Department says there will be no COVID-19 update over the weekend, while on Monday and Tuesday they will release numbers on their twitter account. A media release on the latest COVID-19 data is expected again Wednesday.

If the circumstances change significantly, the Health Department said advisories will be issued and they will possibly hold a briefing if required.

As of Tuesday's update the province had 175 active COVID-19 cases, and no one was in hospital.

