N.L. reports 2 new cases of COVID-19 as testing reaches 70K people

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. (Heather Gillis/CBC)

There are two new cases of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Sunday, a day after the province saw it's largest single-day increase since April 6.

Both new cases are travel-related and are residents of the province.

The first is a man in his 50s in the Eastern Health region who returned to the province from work in Alberta.

The second is a man in the Central Health region, also in his 50s, who returned to the province from work in the United States.

In a media release, the Department of Health said both men are self-isolating and contact tracing is underway.

There were also two new recoveries on Sunday in the Eastern Health region, holding the province's active caseload at 31.

As of Sunday's 70,180 people have been tested in the province. That's an increase of 310 in the last 24 hours.

One person is hospital due to the virus. There have been 344 recoveries since March.

On Sunday, the Department of Health also gave an update on three cases that were under investigation a day ago.

The health department said the investigation is finished and all three cases are travel-related. One person had returned to the province from work in Saskatchewan, a second returned from work in Alberta. The third case was related to international travel.

On Saturday the health department also issued several advisories related to air travel.

The department is asking passengers who travelled on Air Canada Flight 690 from Toronto to St. John's that arrived Dec. 11, Dec. 15 or Dec. 17 to call 811 to arrange COVID-19 testing.

