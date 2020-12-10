N.L. says new COVID-19 case is connected to Harbour Breton investigation

The COVID-19 testing site at the Connaigre Peninsula Health Centre in Harbour Breton was set up earlier this week. Rapid testing kits should be available to residents by Friday morning, said Health Minister John Haggie on Wednesday. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

One new case of COVID-19 is being reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, involving a man in his 60s who is connected to the ongoing investigation in Harbour Breton.

The man is self-isolating, the Department of Health said in a statement. Contact tracing by public health officials is underway.

There are now three active cases in the community as the public health division continues to search for the initial source.

CBC News asked the Department of Health how the new case is connected to the investigation in Harbour Breton.

"Public Health will be looking at the nature of the contact as part of the investigation," the department wrote in an emailed statement.

The first case in the small town was reported Saturday.

Since then, the town has gone into lockdown, with the mayor, and provincial government and health officials are urging residents to take extra precautions.

Mayor Georgina Ollerhead told The Canadian Press she got a call from Deer Lake Mayor Dean Ball on Sunday night to offer support and a few tips. Ball shut down his town a few weeks earlier as a cluster of cases emerged.

"Mayor Ball certainly put us on the right steps to proceed forward," Ollerhead said Wednesday. "We're small communities. We need to nip these things in the bud."

Rapid testing is ready

On Monday Central Health set up a mobile testing site in the community. On Wednesday Health Minister John Haggie said rapid testing kits were also being sent to the site, and were expected to be available for use on Friday.

In a statement to CBC News on Thursday, Central Health confirmed rapid testing will be available starting Friday for Harbour Breton residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms. Testing will be available through appointment only, for people who have symptoms for less than seven days. People who have not been symptomatic within the past week will received the standard COVID-19 test, says the statement.

With one new recovery being reported, in the Western Health region, the province's active caseload stands at 20. There have been 330 recoveries and four deaths in Newfoundland and Labrador since March.

As of Thursday, 65,793 people have been tested in the province, up 460 since Wednesday.

The province's next live briefing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.

