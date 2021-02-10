What's open and closed, and the businesses tied to latest COVID-19 clusters

A sudden — and substantial — spike in COVID-19 cases in the metro area of the province means public health and government officials are leaning on what they've learned in the past 11 months in terms of spread reduction.

On Tuesday and Wednesday Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald brought in a number of new restrictions for St. John's and surrounding areas specifically as 83 new cases were announced as being located in the Eastern Health region in the last two days. Another 32 cases are presumed to be positive, officials are just waiting on final testing results from the public health lab.

It began with closing schools with high school grades in them on Tuesday and quickly shifted to closing all K-12 schools and post secondary instituions in the area on Wednesday.

Fitzgerald also scaled back gatherings of faith, burials, funerals and weddings to 10 people where social distancing could be maintained on Wednesday. Wakes are still prohibited and informal gatherings — such as family gatherings — are limited to your household bubble.

On the business front, and as of midnight, public health clinics can remain open, along with childcare facilities, animal daycares and grooming businesses.

Restaurants must close to in-person dining but can remain open for takeout, delivery and drive-thru. Bars, lounges, bingo halls and cinemas must close, along with spas, esthetic services, hair salons, body piercing, tattooing and tanning salons.

Retail stores that do not provide services "essential to life, health or personal safety" for people or animals must close to in-person service, but can offer online or telephone sales with delivery or curbside pick-up.

Gyms, fitness facilities, yoga studios, swimming pools, tennis and squash facilities, arenas, dance studios and performance spaces are closed.

These restrictions will be reevaluated in two weeks.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald brought back some earlier restrictions on Wednesday to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the metro area. (Government of Newfoundland and Labrador)

The City of Mount Pearl closed of all its municipal facilities including city hall until further notice.

Meanwhile, for the rest of the province and including the metro area, as of midnight all group and team sports and recreation activities where anyone gathers in-person and close contact is required are suspended.

Group arts and cultural activities, such as bands, choirs and music classes, that involve in-person gatherings are suspended.

During Wednesday's live COVID-19 briefing Fitzgerald said those restrictions will be revisited in two weeks.

The Newfoundland and Labrador Liquor Corporation has also decided to close its stores in St. John's, Mount Pearl, Paradise and Conception Bay South to the public, but will return to online and phone ordering with pick-up only at those locations.

As for the stores at Dominion on Lake Avenue in St. John's, Colemans on Newfoundland Drive, 3 Queen St. in St. John's and Colemans in Centennial Square, they will close until further notice.

As part of its ongoing investigation into the recent spike in COVID-19 cases, public health is asking anyone who worked at or visited the following businesses on the specified dates and times listed below to arrange testing:

Jungle Jim's in St. John's, 657 Topsail Rd. on Friday, Feb. 5 from 12:15 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

Dairy Queen in Paradise, 1366 Topsail Rd. on Friday, Feb.5 from 12 p.m. to 1:15 p.m.

McDonald's in Paradise, 1278 Topsail Rd. on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wendy's in Mount Pearl, 70 Old Placentia Rd. on Thursday Feb. 4 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

A&W in Mount Pearl, 1 Cunard Place, on: Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 from 4 p.m. to midnight Sunday, Feb. 7 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tim Hortons in St. John's, 283 Portugal Cove Rd, on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Tim Hortons in Conception Bay South, 911 Conception Bay Highway, on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Starbucks in Paradise, 1641 Topsail Rd. on Friday, Feb. 5 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Burger King in Paradise, 1641 Topsail Rd. on Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Plaza Bowl in St. John's on Saturday, Feb. 6 from 10:30 p.m. until close.

Leons in St. John's on: Friday, Feb. 5. Saturday, Feb. 6.

Canadian Tire in St. John's, 50 Kelsey Dr. on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Rock Athletic in Mount Pearl on Tuesday, Feb. 2 from 8:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Rec Room, Avalon Mall, Saturday, Feb. 6, from 7:30 p.m. until midnight.

McDonald's in Carbonear, 229 Columbus Dr. on Friday, Feb. 5, from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All those who get tested must self-isolate until they receive a negative test result.

