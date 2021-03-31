Watch here: 2nd COVID-19 briefing this week set for 2 p.m. NT

Officials continue to tweak Newfoundland and Labrador's vaccination plans, offering the second update this week on the province's pandemic response at 2 p.m. NT.

Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Janice Fitzgerald, Health Minister John Haggie and Premier Andrew Furey are all set to speak at the briefing, which will stream live on the provincial government's YouTube channel.

On Monday, the same three officials held an unscheduled briefing, announcing a pause on AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine delivery to people under the age of 55, keeping in line with federal guideline changes. That change is due to data linking the vaccine to rare instances of a blood clotting event known as prothrombotic immune thrombocytopenia, or VIPIT.

No cases of the such adverse events have been reported in Canada. About 4,600 people have received the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine in Newfoundland and Labrador, and it may still be used for people over the age of 55.

Western Health is holding a clinic for anyone aged 55 to 64 on Friday in Corner Brook, to use up doses of the AstraZeneca-Oxford shot that are set to expire. Living in Corner Brook is not a requirement to receive the vaccine, although interested parties must book an appointment via Western Health's online portal, the health authority said in a release Tuesday.

As of Tuesday, the province had four active cases of COVID-19, with no one in hospital due to the virus. 124,000 people have been tested to date.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador