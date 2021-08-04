N.L. has 1 new case of COVID-19; no new recoveries reported

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador on Wednesday. (Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press)

There is one new case of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, the Department of Health said in a media release Wednesday.

The new case is a man between 20 and 39 years old in the Central Health region. This case is related to travel within Canada, the Health Department said.

Contact tracing by Public Health is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

The province reported no new recoveries on Wednesday, moving the active caseload to six.

Two people are in hospital, both of which are crew members from vessels that were anchored off the coast of Newfoundland.

To date, 263,576 tests have been administered.

As of Monday, according to the provincial government's COVID-19 website, 678,849 doses of vaccine had been administered. Nearly 57 per cent of the eligible population has received two doses, while 83 per cent have received at least one.

The next in-person COVID-19 briefing is scheduled for Friday.

