N.L. reports 4 more deaths, all seniors, due to COVID-19 in weekly update

Newfoundland and Labrador reported four deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting another four deaths, all seniors, due to COVID-19, for a total of 24 this month and 229 since the pandemic began.

According to the province's weekly Wednesday update, three of the people who died were 80 or older. The fourth person was in their 70s.

One was in the Eastern Health area, one was in the Central Health area and two were in the Western Health area.

Hospitalizations are down this week, from 14 on Aug. 24 to 11 on Wednesday.

Two people are in critical care.

The province also reported 265 cases of COVID-19 over the last week: 52 on Thursday, 53 on Friday, 36 on Saturday, 30 on Sunday, 11 on Monday, 43 on Tuesday and 40 on Wednesday.

That data, however, is not a true reflection of the spread of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since the province restricts testing and only counts cases from tests administered by its health authorities.

