3 new cases of COVID-19 in N.L., first new cases in 2 weeks

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, all related to travel.

A case reported Saturday is a female in the Western Health region under 20 years old, related to travel within Canada.

In a media release the Department of Health asked that anyone who visited the A&W Restaurant at 39 Queen St. in Stephenville on Friday between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. to arrange COVID-19 testing.

"People who visited or dined at this location during this time are advised to seek testing, in keeping with public notifications for possible exposure. This does not apply to patrons who only used the drive-thru," the Health Department said.

Anyone who visited the restaurant and have COVID-19 symptoms is required to self-isolate until 24 hours after their symptoms clear up and they receive a negative test result, said the department. People who visited the restaurant but don't have symptoms don't have to self-isolate, but if they develop symptoms while waiting for their test reults they should self-isolate.

To arrange testing people can complete the online self-assessment and referral tool or call 811.

The two other new COVID-19 cases, both reported Monday, are a man and a woman, both between 20 and 39 years old, in the Eastern Health region. Both case are related to international travel.

The province is reporting no new recoveries since Friday's update. There are now five active cases in N.L.

Two people are in hospital, both crew members of ships that were anchored in Newfoundland waters.

To date, 263,102 tests have been administered, including 580 since Friday.

The province has administered 662,606 doses of vaccine to date. Just over 53 per cent of the eligible population have received two doses while 83 per cent have had at least one dose.

