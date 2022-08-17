4 deaths and an increase in hospitalizations in N.L.'s weekly COVID-19 update

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new COVID-19 deaths in the past week. (David Horemans/CBC)

Four more people are dead due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador, raising the province's total number of deaths to 221 since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Two people were in their 70s, one was in their 60s, and one was in their 50s.

By health region, one was in Eastern Health, two were in Central Health and one was in Labrador-Grenfell Health.

Hospitalizations have also increased by four since last week's update. The total is now 18 — including one person in critical care, down from two since last week.

The province also confirmed 377 new cases over the past week: 62 on Thursday, 49 on Friday, 57 on Saturday, 30 on Sunday, 29 on Monday, 60 on Tuesday and 90 on Wednesday.

Those numbers, however, don't accurately represent the true spread of COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador since the province has restricted tests administered by regional health authorities and doesn't count positive rapid tests done by individuals.

