N.L. reports 2 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations dip by 6

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, raising the total to 124 overall, with 14 so far just this month.

Both people were in their 80s and in the Eastern Health region of Newfoundland.

Hospitalizations have dropped by six since Wednesday's update, with 41 people in hospital because of the virus. Five are in critical care, down from nine on Wednesday.

The province has recorded 676 new cases over the last two days: 283 on Thursday and 393 on Friday. On Wednesday, the province topped 40,000 total cases since March 2020. As of Friday, there have been 41,013 cases reported in Newfoundland and Labrador, with 88.8 per cent of them — 36,416 — recorded since Jan. 1.

The case numbers are not an accurate representation of the true spread of COVID-19 in the province since the Health Department has restricted testing and is no longer releasing the data for tests completed.

