N.L. hits new COVID-19 hospitalization high with 47, records 4 more deaths

Four more people have died due to COVID-19 in Newfoundland and Labrador and four more hospitalizations are being reported on Wednesday. (Paul Daly/The Canadian Press)

COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb in Newfoundland and Labrador, setting another record Wednesday with 47 people in hospital — four more than the previous high of 43, set Monday.

Nine people are in critical care, unchanged from Monday's update.

The province also reported four more deaths, raising the total to 122 since March 2020, including 12 deaths reported just this month.

Two of the deaths were people in their 50s, while two were 80 years old or older. There were two deaths in the Eastern Health region and one apiece in Central Health and Western Health.

Since Monday, the province has recorded 643 new cases — 304 on Tuesday and 339 on Wednesday — but with the Health Department restricting testing, and no longer releasing the number of tests done, the number of new cases likely doesn't reflect the virus's true spread.

