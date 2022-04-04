New COVID-19 deaths, another hospitalization record as COVID-19 continues to surge in N.L.
Hospitalizations rise to 43
Two more people have died due to COVID-19, raising Newfoundland and Labrador's total since the pandemic began to 118.
One person was in the Central Health region and the other was in Eastern Health, the Health Department announced Monday. One person was over 80 years old and the other was in their 70s.
The department also announced 674 new cases since Friday — 293 on Saturday, 227 on Sunday and 154 on Monday — but no longer provides data for how many tests are being done, and the new case count does not necessarily reflect the true spread of COVID-19 in the province.
Hospitalizations are also on the rise again. with 43 people admitted as of Monday — five more than on Friday, and a new record. Officials have said the health-care system can manage 40 to 60 COVID-19 hospitalizations. Nine of the people hospitalized are in critical care.
