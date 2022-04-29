N.L. marks 2 more COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations dip to 16

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two more COVID-19 deaths on Friday. (CBC/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported two more deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday, raising the province's total since the beginning of the pandemic to 164.

One of the deaths was in the Eastern Health region, and the other was in Western Health. Both people were 80 years old or older.

According to provincial health data, 16 people are in hospital, down one since the last update, on Wednesday. Four people are in critical care, down one since Wednesday.

The province also reported 228 new COVID-19 cases since Wednesday: 126 on Thursday and 102 on Friday.

Those numbers don't accurately represent the true spread of COVID-19, however, since the Department of Health is restricting the use of testing and is no longer releasing the data for the number of people getting tested.

