N.L. reports 1 new death, 17 hospitalizations due to COVID-19 over last 2 weeks

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one new death due to COVID-19 on Wednesday. (Bobby Hristova/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported one death due to COVID-19 over the last two-week period, according to the government's pandemic dashboard.

That brings the total to 340 people who have died because of the virus since the pandemic began in March of 2020.

The person was 80 years old or older and living in the eastern region of the province.

The province also reported 17 new hospitalizations over the two-week span.

One of those people is in critical care.

Read more articles from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador