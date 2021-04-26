4 more people test positive for COVID-19 in N.L., all related to travel in Canada

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, as the province prepares to send health-care workers to Ontario to aid in the pandemic response.

All four cases are related to travel within Canada.

Two of the cases are men in the Western health region, between the ages of 40 and 49. The third person who has tested positive lives in the Central Health region and is between the ages of 20 and 39, while the fourth lives in the Eastern Health region and is between the ages of 40 and 49.

Contract tracing is underway, and anyone who is a close contact will be asked to quarantine.

New ferry, flight advisories

Because of the four new cases, there are several new travel advisories. Anyone who travelled on the following flights or ferries should call 811 and arrange for a COVID-19 test:

Air Canada Flight 8990 from Halifax to St. John's on Friday.

Air Canada Flight 8008, leaving Toronto on Thursday and arriving in Deer Lake on Friday.

Wednesday's Marine Atlantic crossing from North Sydney to Port aux Basques on the MV Highlanders.

Friday's night crossing from Port aux Basques to North Sydney on the MV Highlanders.

There is one new recovery, leaving 28 active active cases in the province. There is one person in hospital due to the virus.

In total, 131,870 people have been tested, including 231 in the last 24 hours.

A case reported Friday in the Western Health region remains under investigation.

N.L.'s numbers are in stark contrast to Ontario's, which on Monday reported 3,510 new cases and 24 deaths. The number of people in intensive care in that province set another grim high of 877.

A nine-person team of health-care professionals is set to travel from St. John's on Tuesday morning to Ontario to help the province as it tries to curb a third wave of COVID-19.

