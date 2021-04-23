Eastern Health offers vaccines to rotational workers as N.L. reports 1 new case of COVID-19

As Newfoundland and Labrador reports one new case of COVID-19, Eastern Health has opened vaccination appointments to rotational workers.

In a media release Friday afternoon, the health authority said eligible workers include Marine Atlantic employees, truck drivers and flight crews who regularly travel to and from the province for work.

Workers who are self-isolating must select that option when booking their appointment. Vaccination in self-isolation clinics will be drive-up or drive-thru, and will take place outside vaccination clinics or inside the person's car.

Self-isolation vaccination clinics will be offered at the following locations:

The Village Mall in St. John's.

Danny Cleary Stadium in Harbour Grace.

Old Scotiabank in Clarenville.

The Lions Club in Bonavista.

Wamic Holdings in Marystown.

Workers who are not in self-isolation, or modified self-isolation, who have a negative COVID-19 test completed a days seven to nine can book their appointments at any available clinic.

On Friday afternoon, Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) recommended the use of the AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine to all Canadians over 30 years old.

However, Newfoundland and Labrador's Department of Health told CBC News in a brief statement that it will not be "changing our recommendations regarding AstraZeneca at this time."

New case

Friday's new case is in a man in his 40s in the Western Health region. In a media release the Department of Health said the case is under investigation.

Contact tracing is underway and anyone considered a close contact has been advised to quarantine.

There have been four new recoveries, one in Eastern Health and three in Western Health, leaving 23 active cases in the province. No one is in hospital due to the virus.

To date, 131,140 people have been tested for the virus, including 231 since Thursday's update.

