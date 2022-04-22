April becomes N.L.'s deadliest COVID-19 month, with 5 more deaths reported

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five deaths due to COVID-19 on Friday. (Patrick Butler/Radio-Canada)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported five new COVID-19 fatalities Friday, making April the deadliest month to date in the ongoing pandemic.

Since 2020, 157 people in the province have now died due to COVID-19, with 47 of those deaths reported this month alone.

The grim tally surpasses the previous peak of 44 deaths reported in March.

Three of the deaths were in the Eastern Health area, while Central Health and Western Health had one each.

Like many other recent deaths, the latest reports involve the elderly. Three people were 80 years old or older and two were in their 70s.

As of Friday's update, 25 people are in hospital. Seven people are in critical care.

The province also reported 272 new cases since the last update, on Wednesday: 120 on Thursday and 152 on Friday.

The number of new cases is not an accurate reflection, though, of the spread of COVID-19, since the Department of Health and Community Services has restricted testing and is no longer publishing the data for tests completed.

Read more from CBC Newfoundland and Labrador