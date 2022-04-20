With 10 new COVID-19 deaths, N.L. marks largest single increase in pandemic

Six of the 10 deaths reported Wednesday were in people in their 80s. (Garrett Barry/CBC)

Newfoundland and Labrador reported 10 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday, the largest increase of deaths in a single update to date.

It brings the total deaths in the province to 152 since the beginning of the pandemic, 42 of them so far this April alone.

Of the 10 deaths that occurred since the last provincial update on Monday, six people were 80 years old or older, two were in their 70s and two were in their 60s.

Six were in the Eastern Health area, two in Central Health and two in Western Health.

Thirty-one people are in hospital due to COVID-19 as of Wednesday's update, with seven of those in critical care.

In data provided to CBC News by the Department of Health, 448 people had been admitted to hospital because of the virus between March 14, 2020 and April 14, 2022.

The Omicron variant plays a major factor in that number. Since Omicron's onset in December up to April 14, 350 people had been admitted to hospital.

The data shows since the beginning of the pandemic, the largest proportion of hospitalizations have been people over 80 years old. That age group comprises 27 per cent of all hospitalizations.

The province is also reporting 368 new cases since Monday's update — 189 on Tuesday and 179 on Wednesday. The number of new cases isn't a true reflection of the spread of COVID-19 since the Health Department has restricted testing and is no longer publishing the data for tests completed.

